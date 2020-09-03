2020 September 3 16:05

Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants carried out the first bunkering in the port of Hong Kong

Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants carried out the first bunkering in the port of Hong Kong, the company said in its release. The vessel was supplied with Gazpromneft Ocean CCL40 oil specially developed for engines operating on low-sulfur fuel.

Hong Kong has become the fifth region in the Asia Pacific where Gazpromneft marine oils are available. Local production sites are arranged in Singapore and South Korea. Both facilities are ISO certified. They have also successfully passed the technical audit for compliance with Gazpromneft standards. Having local productions and warehouses allows us to guarantee short notice in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan.

“Developing new products and services we put the needs of ship owners and the specifics of the regions of operation in the first place. Today we form an optimized supply network in China to ensure prompt deliveries in ports along the entire coast, including such hubs like Dalian, Shanghai and Guangzhou”, noted Roman Miroshnichenko, Managing Director of Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants.

Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants specialises in the production and sale of marine lubricants on the international market, with a product range including 43 branded oils and lubricants for all kinds of marine equipment. Gazpromneft Ocean – marine lubricants produced by Gazpromneft-Lubricants at its own production sites. Product range includes 15 engine oils for two-stroke and four-stroke engines running at various fuel types. Wide portfolio allows to bunker all vessel types: icebreakers, petrol ships, bulks, ferries, cruise liners etc.