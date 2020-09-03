2020 September 3 12:38

Reconstruction completed on Volga-Don Shipping Canal

Large-scale works enhanced the Volga-Don Shipping Canal safety



Commissioning of the newly built capital facilities under the project on reconstruction of Volga-Don Shipping Canal conducted by Volga-Don Administration has been completed, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posts on its official Instagram profile.



The reconstruction was performed under the federal project “Inland Water Ways” included into the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.



The General Contractor of construction and assembly works was Special Welded Metal Structures LLC.

“Implementation of large-scale works on reconstruction commenced in 2014 to the order of Volga-Don Administration ensured enhancement of safety and reliability of the facilities and the entire Volga-Don Shipping Canal”, says the statement.