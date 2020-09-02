2020 September 2 17:50

Two workboats with hybrid engine package arrived at the seaport of Vanino

Rosmorport says two workboats with a hybrid engine package Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo of ST23WIM-H project of the KM Ice3 R3 AUT3 class arrived at the seaport of Vanino. The new type of vessels was built by JSC “Onego Shipyard” (Petrozavodsk city, a subsidiary of FSUE “Rosmorport”).

The boats were delivered to the seaport of Vanino by the vessel of the Russian transport group “FESCO Paris”. The cargo went along the Northern Sea Route, the route was over 6 thousand miles. The discharge was performed by the ship's lifting mechanisms and was carried out in normal mode, despite excessive weather conditions.

The specialists of the Vanino branch will check the operating capacity of the arrived working boats and their equipment. After receiving the necessary ship documents from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and manning the crews, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo will start working in the seaports of Vanino and Sovetskaya Harbor.