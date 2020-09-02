2020 September 2 14:25

MOL introduces 'MOL Service Website'

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced the launch of the "MOL Service Website" as an exclusive website focusing on business activities aimed at the customers who rely on MOL service.

In the first phase, MOL opened pages on three services: floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), project and heavy cargo transport, and car carriers. Additional pages will be launched in succession. In addition to that, we plan to release English-language version at the end of October, and Chinese-language versions at the end of December, respectively.



In contrast to the corporate website, which introduces a broad range of information for various stakeholders, the service website is an independent website which provide information that meet needs of each customer who consider to use MOL service. MOL is the first company in the ocean shipping industry to launch this kind of exclusive service-oriented website.

MOL provides the following information for customers:

Service Outline of each business, MOL's unique approaches, flow of business negotiations, and so on

Cases/achievements Past cases showing how MOL solved customers' problems and track records of various projects

Reasons why customers choose MOL Over 130-year history of challenges and innovations, and efforts to ensure safe operation

FAQs Answers to questions frequently received from customers

Words and terms Explanation of technical terms in each business

In addition, to provide information for a broad range of customers in fields besides the three businesses highlighted in this service website, MOL regularly updates information through a blog about its new approaches and analysis of economic information form the viewpoint of an ocean shipping company for instance.

To allow customers to keep information readily at hand, the website allows them to download PDF versions of information which shows the detail of each MOL services, track records of each business and tips on using MOL services. If customers have any questions, they can easily contact a person in charge at MOL service desks, using contact information available on every page.