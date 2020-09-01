  The version for the print

  2020 September 1 11:59

    RZD posts a 4-percent decline in loaded freight for Jan-Aug

    Operational performance statistics reported by Russian Railways (RZD) showed that loading across the state-owned operator’s rail network in January through August 2020 reached 816.9 million tonnes of freight, or 4% less than in the corresponding period last year.

    RZD reports the eight-month loaded freight volume included 226.1 million tonnes of coal (-8.1%); 7.3 million tonnes of coke (+1.3%); 140.2 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-9%); 80.1 million tonnes of iron and manganese ores(+ 0.7%); 44.4 million tonnes of ferrous metals(-11.4%); 8.7 million tonnes of scrap of ferrous metals (-13.3%); 41.8 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+ 2.9%); 16.7 million tonnes of cement (-8%); 28.1 million tonnes of timber (-3.9%); 15.2 million tonnes of grain (+20.6%); 88.9 million tonnes of construction materials (+5.7%); 13.4 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+2.5%); 13.4 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-7.3%); 22.1 million tonnes of industrial raw materials and molding materials (-5.9%).

    The eight-month freight traffic was 1,665.3 billion of tariff t/km  (-4%), the volume, taking into account the mileage of unladen railway cars – 2,109.1 bт t/km (-4.4%).

    In August, loading on the RZD network fell 1.2% to 216.5 million tonnes. The monthly freight traffic decreased by 1.2% on August 2019 to 216.5 billion tariff t/km. Taking into account the mileage of unladen railway cars – was down 0.8% to 273.7 bn t/km.

