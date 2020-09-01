2020 September 1 12:12

Stolt Tankers to purchase five chemical tankers from CTG

Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced that Stolt Tankers B.V. has agreed to acquire five chemical tankers from Chemical Transportation Group (CTG) for trading in the Stolt Tankers Joint Service. The five ships, which are 26,000 dwt and with stainless steel cargo sections, were built in China in 2016 and 2017. The purchase of each ship is expected to close between December 2020 and February 2021, the company said in its release.

Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.