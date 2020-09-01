2020 September 1 10:33

Specialization training programme delivered for EMSA by WMU

The World Maritime University (WMU) recently completed a customized, four-week Specialization Training Programme on Curriculum Development tailored for senior employees of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). Due to current travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the course was delivered online and took place from 6 July to 10 August. The main topics covered included Education Psychology and Sociology, Curriculum Development, and Curriculum Delivery and Assessment.

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU, said, “WMU is pleased to offer its long-standing experience in delivering customized education and training to support the enrichment of EMSA experts, reflecting our common goals in the fields of maritime safety, security, environmental protection and pollution response. This specific programme also advances our partnership with EMSA as a key stakeholder in the global maritime context.”

Delivery of the course builds on the Cooperation Agreement signed between WMU and EMSA in November of 2019 that focuses on matters of capacity building and research with particular emphasis on the design, development and delivery of joint training activities and modules falling under common areas of interest and research.

EMSA is one of the EU's decentralised agencies. Based in Lisbon, the Agency provides technical assistance and support to the European Commission and EU Member States in the development and implementation of EU legislation on maritime safety, pollution by ships and maritime security. It has also been given operational tasks in the field of oil pollution response, vessel monitoring and in long range identification and tracking of vessels. EMSA is also responsible to build capacity at national level, to foster cooperation and to disseminate best practices, thus achieving uniform implementation of maritime legislation and ensuring a level playing field.

As the International Maritime Organization’s centre of excellence for postgraduate maritime education, WMU’s Mission is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development. Our Vision is “To inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime and oceans future”. WMU has led numerous Executive and Professional Development Courses, training thousands of maritime professionals in various locations around the world. The training provided to EMSA aligns with the University’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 focused on inclusive and equitable quality education for all, as well as Goal 17 focused on partnerships.