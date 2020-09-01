2020 September 1 09:47

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 340 million in its infrastructure projects in 1H’2020

In the first half of 2020, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC invested more than RUB 340 million in infrastructure development. The bulk of that amount was spent to upgrade the fleet of handling equipment, the port says in its press release.

The company acquired a wheel-mounted Liebherr crane with lifting capacity of 84 tonnes. The crane underwent technical tests and was put into operation. SP SPb also purchased additional magnetic attachments for its Kondor cranes. The manual grab was replaced with modern magnetic beams for unloading of ferrous metal from railcars, thus ensuring facilitation of operations in this segment.

The company implemented a number of non-production infrastructure projects. In the first half of 2020, it continued modernization of the port’s electricity supply network. SP SPb completed design works and commenced reconstruction of the distribution station and two adjacent transformer stations. That modernization will let increase power reserve and raise the category of power assets’ reliability.

SP SPb performed modernization of outdoor lighting having replaced the traditional sodium vapor lamps on illumination poles with LED ones. The new lamps are more durable when exposed to a change of temperature and voltage as well as resistant to mechanical damage. They also feature higher brightness and energy efficiency. The project implementation let enhance performance and safety of transshipment operations at night time.

The company introduced new lighting control system allowing for a remote activation/deactivation of light poles and their groups, both manually and according to a preset sequence. There is also a possibility to adjust brightness. The new system let reduce energy consumption and the load on the port’s electric network.

SP SPb equipped its berths with new fenders to enhance safety of loading/unloading operations and secure berths and docked ships from allision.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg also conducted works towards improvement of its traffic safety: repaving, restriping, installation of more information and caution signs.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.