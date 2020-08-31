2020 August 31 17:15

New edition of PortNews magazine is available now

PortNews Media Group has published new edition of its magazine (2-3(34-35)2020)



The editorial team of PortNews Media Group hopes that the analytical and information content of the new edition of PortNews magazine, 2-3(34-35)2020, will help its readers make strategic decisions in rapidly developing market situation and stay on top of changes in the industry and in the related segments.



Constraints introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and toughening of environmental requirements to marine fuel from 1 January 2020 have brought a considerable pressure on the industry in 2020 and on its development plans. The editorial team couldn’t ignore that.



Special attention has been paid to the specifics of passenger transportation by water. Due to current restrictions and their implications, it has been acknowledged as the most affected segment of the industry.



Among the trends of this year is the replacement of crude oil and oil products with alternative sources of energy. That will not only lead to construction of new LNG terminals in Russia and optimization of oil handling facilities but also to building new ships powered by alternative fuels.



The Port Infrastructure section of the magazine covers RF Government’s plans on updating port projects included into the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure while the Shipbuilding section is dedicated to construction of LNG-powered and electricity-powered ships in Russia and worldwide. This section also includes materials about the construction of chemical tanker PortNews for Volgotrans by ASPO.



The magazine also includes an insight into modernization of Russia’s crab catching fleet under the ‘keel quota’ programme.



The Bunkering section contains information accumulated by PortNews experts about the work arranged by representatives of shipping and bunk business amid toughened requirements to marine fuel. It also offers the traditional analysis of Russia’s bunker market in the first half of 2020 based on weekly monitoring of prices in sea and river ports of Russia. Special attention is paid to tightening of rules on handling of petroleum products.



The Port Service section is focused on the experience of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in development of efficient hi-tech services and on FSUE Rosmorport’s preparations for winter navigation.



The issue also puts into spotlight organization of regular fish transportation by the Northern Sea Route, challenges of low-pressure hydrosystem construction in Nizhny Novgoro, creation of a Unified Deep-water System of Russia’s European Part, professional development of Chart Service personnel and IWW Basin Authorities at Makarov SUMIS.



Those requiring the printed version of PortNews magazine are invited to subscribe for a year and get one issue per a quarter. The editorial team guarantees that each edition will contain up-to-date content allowing to adapt to changes in various businesses and be aware of the colleagues’ and competitors’ plans.

About PortNews magazine subscription >>>>

Other printed outlets of PortNews Media Group >>>>