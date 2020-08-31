  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 31 12:11

    Rolls-Royce posts half-year results for 2020

    Highlights:

    • Significant H1 impact from COVID-19; timing and shape of industry recovery remains uncertain
    • Successful execution of cost mitigations; £350m delivered in H1 towards £1bn 2020 target
    • Fundamental restructuring of Civil Aerospace; > 4,000 group headcount reduction by 27 August
    • Defence remained resilient; Power Systems experienced disruption in some end markets
    • Rapid actions taken to strengthen liquidity; £6.1bn at end H1 and £2.0bn loan agreed in H2
    • Targeting potential disposals to raise at least £2bn, including ITP Aero and other assets
    • Reflecting uncertainties, reviewing a range of options to further strengthen our balance sheet

    Warren East, Chief Executive said: “We ended 2019 with good operational and financial momentum. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected our 2020 performance, with an unprecedented impact on the civil aviation sector with flights grounded across the world. We have responded rapidly to increase our liquidity, with £6.1bn at the end of H1 and a further £2.0bn term loan agreed in H2, to help weather the continued uncertainty around the timing and shape of the recovery in the civil aviation sector. We have made significant progress with our restructuring, which includes the largest reorganisation of our Civil Aerospace business in our history. This restructuring has caused us to take difficult decisions resulting in an unfortunate but necessary reduction in roles. These actions will significantly reduce our cost base, which combined with recovery in Power Systems and continued resilience in Defence, will help us to deliver significantly improved returns as the world recovers from the pandemic.

    While our actions have helped to secure the Group’s immediate future, we recognise the material uncertainties resulting from COVID-19 and the need to rebuild our balance sheet for the longer term. We have identified a number of potential disposals that are expected to generate proceeds of more than £2bn, including ITP Aero and a number of other assets. Furthermore, in light of ongoing uncertainty in the civil aviation sector, we are continuing to assess additional options to strengthen our balance sheet to enable us to emerge from the pandemic well placed to capitalise on the long-term opportunities in all our markets.”

    First Half Group financial summary

    • Underlying revenue of £5.6bn, down 24%, and reported revenue of £5.8bn, down 26%.
    • Underlying operating loss of £(1.7)bn including one-off charges of £(1.2)bn in Civil Aerospace, largely related to COVID-19.
    • Reported operating loss of £(1.8)bn included £(1.1)bn impact from impairments and write offs and £(366)m restructuring charges partly offset by a £498m exceptional credit on the Trent 1000 programme, driven by COVID-19.
    • US$10.3bn reduction in FX hedge book to US$26.2bn to reflect lower forecast US$ receipts; resulting in a £1.46bn underlying financing charge.
    • Reported loss before tax of £(5.4)bn included £(2.6)bn non-cash loss from the revaluation of our FX hedge book; Underlying loss before tax of £(3.2)bn.
    • Reported post-tax loss of £(5.4)bn; Underlying post-tax loss of £(3.3)bn.
    • Free cash outflow of £(2.8)bn; 47% lower large engine flying hours and significant working capital outflows including £1.1bn negative impact from our choice to cease invoice discounting.
    • Liquidity of £6.1bn comprising £4.2bn of cash at 30 June, and £1.9bn undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). Additional £2.0bn undrawn term loan announced in July and finalised in August.
    • Net debt of £(1.7)bn excl. lease liabilities (FY 2019 net cash of £1.4bn).
    • Free cash outflow of approximately £(1)bn expected in H2 reflecting an acceleration of cost mitigations, resulting in approximately £(4)bn FY 2020 outflow.
Другие новости по темам: Rolls-Royce  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 31

18:14 The Port of Rotterdam braced for Brexit
17:59 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead freezing trawler of Project 170701
17:37 Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) christened at Austal USA
17:22 DNV GL’s remote in-water ship surveys using ROV mark a world first
17:15 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
16:34 Port of Rotterdam Authority builds hypermodern multifunctional business complex on RDM
16:12 Kitsap Transit and partners to design high-speed electric passenger ferry
15:32 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins Dutch mission to disaster-stricken port of Beirut
15:19 Hutchison Ports announces $730 million investment in collaboration with Egyptian Navy to develop new container terminal
15:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 13,178 pmt
14:43 GLDD helps local environmental organization clean waterways around Charleston
14:18 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils ‘back in the water’ plans with its two new ships among the fleet
14:09 LNG-powered river passenger vessel Chaika leaves for maiden voyage
13:28 AIDA Cruises will resume cruise operations with fall and winter voyages
13:02 Cruise ship Mustai Karim moored at Angliyskaya embankment in Saint-Petersburg
12:38 S&P Global: VLCC PG-China route rate falls to w29.5 on Aug. 28
12:11 Rolls-Royce posts half-year results for 2020
11:47 Equinor completes world’s first logistics operation with a drone to an offshore installation
11:14 Port of HaminaKotka Ltd specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
10:48 USS Kidd, Coast Guard LEDET 401 seize $6 million in cocaine in the Caribbean Sea
10:35 New depth practice in certain harbour basins at the Port of HaminaKotka
10:13 VoltH2 signs cooperation agreement with North Sea Port for development of green hydrogen plant
09:50 Tallink Grupp replaces vessel on Helsinki-Riga route and makes changes in ferry traffic from September 2020
09:29 Oil prices rise amid weakening dollar
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of August 28
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 31

2020 August 30

15:12 Scottish Ports geared up for a renewables push
14:27 USCG, Air National Guard conduct long-range joint rescue mission
13:29 Coastwise Offshore Services & Next Generation Shipyards contracted to build new vessel type, "Monomaran Crewtender"
12:34 Kalmar smartpower RTGs chosen for port expansion in Cambodia
11:25 Part of Maasvlakte Beach temporarily closed to the public

2020 August 29

15:36 Caterpillar Marine introduces the Cat® C32B marine engine
14:38 Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1
13:15 Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change
12:01 MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation
11:36 Port of Everett formalizes ESR lease to support military assets, commercial vessels
10:56 Shell Global Solutions International B.V. awarded Kongsberg Digital an enterprise framework agreement for the supply of Kognitwin® Energy, digital twin software

2020 August 28

18:09 Bonn & Mees unloads inland vessel hulls at Waalhaven
17:51 APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network
17:35 Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput
17:24 New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand
17:12 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative
16:33 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to United Arab Emirates
16:12 Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors
16:04 BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service
15:56 Port of Savannah moved the highest number of export containers of any U.S. port in Jan-May
15:31 GMS: First deployment of Cantilever Technology
15:04 Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval
14:39 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
14:23 Port of Oakland hybrid electric cranes deliver major emissions savings
14:16 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras
14:06 Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach
13:41 Gabon's Dibwangui project achieves global good practice in ESG assessment
13:09 Port of Gdansk Authority and Gdansk University of Technology ink agreement
13:06 Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform
12:28 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes
12:04 Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today
11:51 Sustainable dyke reinforcement: emission-free and innovative through unique collaboration
11:28 Great Lakes announces receipt of $117.8 million in awarded work
11:05 MOL branded class to be created in Admiral Makarov SUMIS