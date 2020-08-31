2020 August 31 12:11

Rolls-Royce posts half-year results for 2020

Highlights:

Significant H1 impact from COVID-19; timing and shape of industry recovery remains uncertain

Successful execution of cost mitigations; £350m delivered in H1 towards £1bn 2020 target

Fundamental restructuring of Civil Aerospace; > 4,000 group headcount reduction by 27 August

Defence remained resilient; Power Systems experienced disruption in some end markets

Rapid actions taken to strengthen liquidity; £6.1bn at end H1 and £2.0bn loan agreed in H2

Targeting potential disposals to raise at least £2bn, including ITP Aero and other assets

Reflecting uncertainties, reviewing a range of options to further strengthen our balance sheet

Warren East, Chief Executive said: “We ended 2019 with good operational and financial momentum. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected our 2020 performance, with an unprecedented impact on the civil aviation sector with flights grounded across the world. We have responded rapidly to increase our liquidity, with £6.1bn at the end of H1 and a further £2.0bn term loan agreed in H2, to help weather the continued uncertainty around the timing and shape of the recovery in the civil aviation sector. We have made significant progress with our restructuring, which includes the largest reorganisation of our Civil Aerospace business in our history. This restructuring has caused us to take difficult decisions resulting in an unfortunate but necessary reduction in roles. These actions will significantly reduce our cost base, which combined with recovery in Power Systems and continued resilience in Defence, will help us to deliver significantly improved returns as the world recovers from the pandemic.



While our actions have helped to secure the Group’s immediate future, we recognise the material uncertainties resulting from COVID-19 and the need to rebuild our balance sheet for the longer term. We have identified a number of potential disposals that are expected to generate proceeds of more than £2bn, including ITP Aero and a number of other assets. Furthermore, in light of ongoing uncertainty in the civil aviation sector, we are continuing to assess additional options to strengthen our balance sheet to enable us to emerge from the pandemic well placed to capitalise on the long-term opportunities in all our markets.”



First Half Group financial summary