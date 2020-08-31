2020 August 31 09:29

Oil prices rise amid weakening dollar

Oil prices climbed by 0.35%-0.57%

As of August 31 (08:10 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.57% to $46.07 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.35% to $43.12 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.