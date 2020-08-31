  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 31 09:11

    Baltic Dry Index as of August 28

    The Baltic Dry Index fell by 1.06%

    On 28 August 2020, the Baltic Dry Index fell to 1,488 points, down 16 points (-1.06%) versus the level of August 27.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 August 31

11:14 Port of HaminaKotka Ltd specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
10:48 USS Kidd, Coast Guard LEDET 401 seize $6 million in cocaine in the Caribbean Sea
10:35 New depth practice in certain harbour basins at the Port of HaminaKotka
10:13 VoltH2 signs cooperation agreement with North Sea Port for development of green hydrogen plant
09:50 Tallink Grupp replaces vessel on Helsinki-Riga route and makes changes in ferry traffic from September 2020
09:29 Oil prices rise amid weakening dollar
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 31

2020 August 30

15:12 Scottish Ports geared up for a renewables push
14:27 USCG, Air National Guard conduct long-range joint rescue mission
13:29 Coastwise Offshore Services & Next Generation Shipyards contracted to build new vessel type, "Monomaran Crewtender"
12:34 Kalmar smartpower RTGs chosen for port expansion in Cambodia
11:25 Part of Maasvlakte Beach temporarily closed to the public

2020 August 29

15:36 Caterpillar Marine introduces the Cat® C32B marine engine
14:38 Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1
13:15 Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change
12:01 MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation
11:36 Port of Everett formalizes ESR lease to support military assets, commercial vessels
10:56 Shell Global Solutions International B.V. awarded Kongsberg Digital an enterprise framework agreement for the supply of Kognitwin® Energy, digital twin software

2020 August 28

18:09 Bonn & Mees unloads inland vessel hulls at Waalhaven
17:51 APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network
17:35 Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput
17:24 New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand
17:12 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative
16:33 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to United Arab Emirates
16:12 Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors
16:04 BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service
15:56 Port of Savannah moved the highest number of export containers of any U.S. port in Jan-May
15:31 GMS: First deployment of Cantilever Technology
15:04 Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval
14:39 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
14:23 Port of Oakland hybrid electric cranes deliver major emissions savings
14:16 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras
14:06 Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach
13:41 Gabon's Dibwangui project achieves global good practice in ESG assessment
13:09 Port of Gdansk Authority and Gdansk University of Technology ink agreement
13:06 Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform
12:28 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes
12:04 Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today
11:51 Sustainable dyke reinforcement: emission-free and innovative through unique collaboration
11:28 Great Lakes announces receipt of $117.8 million in awarded work
11:05 MOL branded class to be created in Admiral Makarov SUMIS
10:48 Gasum’s Coralius bunkered car carrier in Malmö, Sweden
10:29 RF Government approves rules for subsidising cargo transportation by railway containers
10:12 BlueWater Reporting issues refrigerated container shipping report
09:50 PAO Sovcomflot announces its H1 2020 results
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 28

2020 August 27

18:12 MacGregor secures largest single vessel contract
17:59 New protocols offer effective tools to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard ships
17:41 SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises
17:21 GA-EMS awarded developmental contract for Naval propulsor hardware
17:14 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:50 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
16:28 Crane Marine Contractor to transport ice resistance platform from Astrakhan to Kaliningrad
16:05 Organizations must capitalize on the next wave of China’s innovations, says Lux Research
15:46 Kalmar's RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria
15:19 Royal IHC delivers 3,000m³ TSHD to the Port Authority of Douala
14:27 KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G