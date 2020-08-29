  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 29 12:01

    MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation

    CMA CGM informs its customers that in order to maximize the efficiency of its operational set up, MARMARA EXPRESS Service will undergo a rotation re-shuffling as from September 6th, 2020 ex Fos (EB voyage) starting with our vessel m/v “GISELE A” EB voy. 0MM2JN1MA.

    Fos will become the first port of the West Med rotation sequence and Valencia call will be operated exclusively at TCV as per below:


    MARMARA EXPRESS new service features are the following:

    Fleet: 3 vessels x 2,500-2,800 TEU nominal capacity
    Rotation: Fos - Valencia (TCV) - Castellon - Barcelona - Piraeus - Ambarli - Izmit - Gemlik - Aliaga - Fos
    Frequency: Weekly
    New rotation operated by CMA CGM - 1st EB call with m/v “GISELE A” (2,728 TEU nom.) - EB Voy. 0MM2JN1MA – ETA Fos on September 6th, 2020

