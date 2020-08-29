  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 29 13:15

    Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will be taking enhanced measures to further secure safe port operations and facilitate crew change. This will allow essential goods to continue to flow through the Port of Singapore, and Singapore to play its part in the global supply chain.

    Enhanced Precautionary Measures in the Port

    MPA has enhanced precautionary measures for ships calling at our port to further protect crew, shore personnel and the local community. Ships seeking to conduct activities such as repairs, servicing, surveys and inspections which require shore personnel to board the ship must inform the Port Master at least three days prior to the arrival of the ship and undertake additional measures including disinfecting working areas in the ship. See Enclosure 1 for more details.

    MPA has also issued a notice to all harbour pilots on additional precautionary measures to take when conducting pilotage duties on ships.

    Enhanced Crew Change Procedures

    Singapore has been facilitating crew change of all nationalities from ships of different flags, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As an international port, many foreign-flagged ships call at Singapore, and MPA has been facilitating change of crew for these ships. Almost all Singapore-registered ships (SRS) managed to conduct crew change, including in Singapore, with the exception of 2% of the crew onboard with extended contracts. MPA will continue to work closely with the owners, operators and managers of SRS on these remaining crew.

    Seafarers play an important role in keeping international trade and global supply chains going, and hence, MPA will take further steps to enable crew change to take place in Singapore safely.

    Crew Facilitation Centre

    With effect from 1 September 2020, MPA, with the support of PSA Singapore, will use its existing floating accommodation to set up a Crew Facilitation Centre (CFC) at the Tanjong Pagar Terminal. It is a self-contained facility with an onsite medical centre, testing and holding facilities. Dedicated to sign-on crew, the CFC will house the crew for up to 48 hours prior to them boarding their ships, if required, when their ship and flight schedule do not match. The CFC will facilitate more crew change to take place in Singapore and keep both the ships and local community safe. Sign-off crew, based on current procedures, will proceed to depart Singapore or stay at existing designated holding facilities Seacare Hotel or accommodation vessel “POSH Bawean” for up to 48 hours, and be strictly segregated from the community.

    More Streamlined Crew Change Procedures

    In line with the risk managed approach taken by Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce, crew members who has stayed at least 14 days from specific low-risk countries/regions to sign-on to ships in Singapore will either no longer be required to serve a stay-at-home isolation in the originating country/region or only serve a shorter isolation of seven days prior to departure for Singapore. Crew members from other countries/regions will continue to serve an isolation period of 14 days prior to departure.

    To further safeguard the crew change process, ship owners, managers and agents are to ensure the pre-departure COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests are carried out at government-approved or ISO 15189-accredited testing facilities. See Enclosure 2 for details of the revised crew change procedures.

    MPA will continue to work with the industry to review our crew change procedures to adapt to the fast-changing situation relating to COVID-19. MPA reminds the industry – ship owners, managers and agents – to continue to play its part to carry out safe crew changes.

    Singapore Shipping Tripartite Alliance Resilience (SG-STAR) Fund

    As a global hub port and international maritime centre, Singapore remains committed to facilitate successful crew changes in a safe manner. To accelerate the process and propagate best practices of safe crew change, MPA, Singapore Shipping Association, Singapore Maritime Officers' Union, and Singapore Organisation of Seamen, will establish a S$1 million Singapore Shipping Tripartite Alliance Resilience (SG-STAR) Fund to work with stakeholders in seafaring nations on concrete solutions for safe crew changes, such as initiatives on best practices for crew holding facilities and PCR testing centres.

    Supported by Mr Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of International Maritime Organization, and Mr Guy Ryder, Director-General of International Labour Organization, Singapore welcomes like-minded international partners to join in this tripartite initiative and contribute to this Alliance fund so that actions can be scaled up. More details of the SG-STAR Fund will be released in due course.

    “This has been a trying time for seafarers. They have been working tirelessly to keep goods flowing around the world. But due to health and safety concerns, many have encountered difficulties to call on ports and undergo crew change, and that has severely affected their well-being. It is therefore very important for all stakeholders to come together to ensure safe port operations and safe crew changes. This dedicated facility for crew change and the Fund are the results of the collaboration between MPA, industry associations and seafarer unions. As shipping is a global business, we hope that more ports and stakeholders will join us in such initiatives, so that seafarers can continue their work and keep the supply lines of the world open,” said Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Transport.
    See Enclosure 3 for quotes by the tripartite partners.

Другие новости по темам: crew change, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 29

15:36 Caterpillar Marine introduces the Cat® C32B marine engine
14:38 Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1
13:15 Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change
12:01 MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation
11:36 Port of Everett formalizes ESR lease to support military assets, commercial vessels
10:56 Shell Global Solutions International B.V. awarded Kongsberg Digital an enterprise framework agreement for the supply of Kognitwin® Energy, digital twin software

2020 August 28

18:09 Bonn & Mees unloads inland vessel hulls at Waalhaven
17:51 APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network
17:35 Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput
17:24 New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand
17:12 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative
16:33 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to United Arab Emirates
16:12 Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors
16:04 BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service
15:56 Port of Savannah moved the highest number of export containers of any U.S. port in Jan-May
15:31 GMS: First deployment of Cantilever Technology
15:04 Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval
14:39 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
14:23 Port of Oakland hybrid electric cranes deliver major emissions savings
14:16 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras
14:06 Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach
13:41 Gabon's Dibwangui project achieves global good practice in ESG assessment
13:09 Port of Gdansk Authority and Gdansk University of Technology ink agreement
13:06 Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform
12:28 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes
12:04 Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today
11:51 Sustainable dyke reinforcement: emission-free and innovative through unique collaboration
11:28 Great Lakes announces receipt of $117.8 million in awarded work
11:05 MOL branded class to be created in Admiral Makarov SUMIS
10:48 Gasum’s Coralius bunkered car carrier in Malmö, Sweden
10:29 RF Government approves rules for subsidising cargo transportation by railway containers
10:12 BlueWater Reporting issues refrigerated container shipping report
09:50 PAO Sovcomflot announces its H1 2020 results
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 28

2020 August 27

18:12 MacGregor secures largest single vessel contract
17:59 New protocols offer effective tools to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard ships
17:41 SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises
17:21 GA-EMS awarded developmental contract for Naval propulsor hardware
17:14 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:50 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
16:28 Crane Marine Contractor to transport ice resistance platform from Astrakhan to Kaliningrad
16:05 Organizations must capitalize on the next wave of China’s innovations, says Lux Research
15:46 Kalmar's RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria
15:19 Royal IHC delivers 3,000m³ TSHD to the Port Authority of Douala
14:27 KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G
14:03 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Review
13:46 DeloPorts announces increase of its HI’2020 results
13:22 Kongsberg and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
13:00 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2020 dividend
12:58 USCG ready to respond ahead of Hurricane Laura
12:37 BALEX DELTA 2020: Regional response to major maritime incidents tested in Estonian waters
12:15 Siemens Gamesa’s climate targets verified by Science Based Targets initiative
11:52 Port of Rotterdam renews its EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:29 Fugro wins three long-term ROV services contracts with Petrobras in Brazil
11:04 Shipyard named after October Revolution launches hydrographic ship of Project 19920, Aleksandr Anishchenko
10:39 McDermott awarded FEED contract by Delta Offshore Energy for gas pipeline in Vietnam
09:55 New container crane is opened at the port of Riga
09:31 Oil market sees mixed price movements