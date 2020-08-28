2020 August 28 14:16

DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras

The contracts include work within our core service lines for Survey and Inspection. At least three vessels from the DOF fleet shall be mobilized to perform flexible pipeline, risers and subsea equipment inspection in Campos Basin, Santos Basin, Marlin Field and Espírito Santos Basin.



The contracts are worth more than USD 110 million with planned commencement in Q4 2020 and estimated to be performed within 550 days.



Mons S Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea said, "I am very pleased for these awards securing utilisation for our personnel and our assets and adding important back log to the Group. It further strengthens our leading position in Brazil within IMR and confirms our long relationship with Petrobras."