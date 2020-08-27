  The version for the print

    KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G

    Shipbuilding company KAMPO JSC says it laid down yet another large hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G on 24 August 2020.

    The vessel will join the Hydrographic Service of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet.

    The lead hydrographic survey vessel of 23370G series, Mikhail Kazansky, was laid down in August 2018 and joined RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet in November 2019.

    The second ship, Aleksandr Firsov, was laid down on 7 August 2019 and launched in July 2020. Upon completion of outfitting and tests the ship will join RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

    The Project 23370G multifunctional modular hydrographic are intended for voyage and hydrographic work; for installing (removing) and servicing floating warning signs; delivering service personnel; repair brigades, food, fuel and other cargoes to coastal facilities, including those located on an unequipped coast.

    The multifunctional modular hydrographic boat of 23370G design has been developed on the basis of projects 23370 and 23370M boats, which the KAMPO enterprise is building in the interest of search and rescue forces of the Russian Navy and which have already proven their efficiency.

    The boat is capable of measuring depth under buoys with the help of an echo sounder. The boat’s water displacement is about 140 tons.

    Hystory of KAMPO JSC (prior to incorporation - Orekhovo-Zuevsky Design Bureau of Oxygen Equipment) dates back to 1953. Today the firm is a member of the Tetis Group. KAMPO OJSC is a manufacturer of ships for the Navy under the State Defense Order as part of the Military Shipbuilding Program until 2050.

KAMPO hydrographic vessels, shipbuilding, RF Navy  


