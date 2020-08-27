2020 August 27 11:04

Shipyard named after October Revolution launches hydrographic ship of Project 19920, Aleksandr Anishchenko

The delivery is scheduled for 2021



Blagoveshchensk, Amur Region based shipyard named after October Revolution says it has launched a hydrographic ship of Project 19920, Aleksandr Anishchenko, today 27 August 2020.



It is the fifth ship of the type the shipyard has been producing from 2010.



The next step is to move the ship to the outfitting base with the delivery scheduled for 2021. The ship is to join RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet .



According to the statement, construction of the hydrographic ship Vasily Bubnov laid down in March 2020 under the state defence order meets the schedule.



Blagoveshchensk Shipyard was founded in 1887. The shipbuilding firm specializes in the construction of small fishing boats, medium-size fishing vessels, auxiliary vessels for the Navy. In recent years, the shipyard has handed over to the Pacific fleet four large hydrographic boats of Project 10920, which are serving in Primorsky Territory, Sakhalin and Kamchatka. The shipyard has capabilities to build vessels for various purposes with a length exceeding 75 m, breadth of 14 m and more, with light displacement tonnage of 1,500 tonnes.

Related link:

Blagoveshchensk shipyard named after October Revolution laid down yet another hydrographic ship of Project 19910>>>>

Blagoveshchensk shipyard completed state trials of hydrographic survey vessel of Project 19910 >>>>