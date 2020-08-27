  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 27 12:15

    Siemens Gamesa’s climate targets verified by Science Based Targets initiative

    Ten months after becoming carbon neutral, the Science Based Targets initiative verifies that Siemens Gamesa’s emission reduction strategy is aligned with what climate science says is required to meet the 1.5°C trajectory. Siemens Gamesa joins a group of 430 other global organizations who have had their targets approved by the SBTi, where only about 150 have targets consistent with meeting the most ambitious 1.5°C scenario.

    “With the transition to a low-carbon economy accelerating globally, setting emission reduction targets in line with climate science is the right way to future-proof the growth of our business. The verification of our targets by the SBTi confirms that we are on the right track towards our long-term goal of net zero emissions by 2050. However, urgency is needed and therefore, we have chosen to focus on short-term targets, to spur action now. I am confident that we will achieve these targets by engaging with suppliers and applying our own ingenuity and engineering capabilities,” said Gregorio Acero, Global Head of Quality Management & Health, Safety and Environment at Siemens Gamesa.

    Siemens Gamesa committed to the SBTi as the first renewable energy manufacturer in September 2018 and reaffirmed its commitment to the initiative by becoming a signatory of the United Nation’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign in the lead up to COP26 in December 2019.

    Towards its 2050 net zero goal, Siemens Gamesa has set targets for the next five years towards 2025, which are:

    • Reducing scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 70% per MW installed (compared to 2017)
    • Increasing the annual sourcing of renewable electricity to 100% (up from 58% in 2017)
    • 30% of Siemens Gamesa’s suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services and transportation and distribution will have science-based targets by 2025
    • Siemens Gamesa runs entirely on green electricity in Spain, Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom – countries where the company has a strong manufacturing footprint. As the company’s manufacturing footprint is expanding globally, Siemens Gamesa is equally looking to supply renewable electricity in the remaining and future countries it operates in.

    One synergy from switching to renewable electricity is that equipment used in Siemens Gamesa’s factories can be exchanged with equipment that runs on electricity to decarbonize the company’s manufacturing. For example, electric alternatives are substituted for material handling equipment, which prove to have economic benefits in addition to lowering the carbon footprint. More than 75% of that equipment has already been exchanged and is running on renewable electricity today.

    With over 80% of the carbon footprint of Siemens Gamesa’s wind turbines occurring in its supply chain, the company acknowledges its responsibility in facilitating a green transition across the value chain by encouraging scope 3 emissions reductions, which extend beyond its direct control. First steps have already been taken to strengthen the collaboration with suppliers to achieve these targets, such as the launch of a supply chain development program in early 2019 aimed at increasing the collaboration with Siemens Gamesa’s tower suppliers, motivating those that might not have progressed as much in their decarbonization efforts as others, and in the end reducing the environmental impact of these suppliers.

    “We are looking to engage more intentionally with our various supply chain actors around climate topics. By doing so - working with other business leaders who have made similar commitments – we can find solutions that minimize climate change as well as encourage other corporate citizens to make the bold commitments that are necessary to move the world toward a carbon-free future,” said Dietmar Dresp, CPO of Siemens Gamesa.

    Collaboration is key across the value chain: Siemens Gamesa is actively working on finding solutions for pressing industry issues such as the decommissioning of wind turbines and the recycling of components with its suppliers, customers, competitors, industry associations, and research institutions. An iterative approach based on strong cooperation will create the scale of change necessary to mitigate climate change and its impacts.

    “We congratulate Siemens Gamesa for setting emission reduction targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement,” said Alberto Carillo Pineda, Director of Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science Based Targets initiative partners. “As a leader in their sector, Siemens Gamesa’s actions will raise the bar for ambition in the industry and help their customers reduce their own emissions.”

Другие новости по темам: Siemens Gamesa  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 27

18:12 MacGregor secures largest single vessel contract
17:59 New protocols offer effective tools to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard ships
17:41 SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises
17:21 GA-EMS awarded developmental contract for Naval propulsor hardware
17:14 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:50 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
16:28 Crane Marine Contractor to transport ice resistance platform from Astrakhan to Kaliningrad
16:05 Organizations must capitalize on the next wave of China’s innovations, says Lux Research
15:46 Kalmar's RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria
15:19 Royal IHC delivers 3,000m³ TSHD to the Port Authority of Douala
14:27 KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G
14:03 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Review
13:46 DeloPorts announces increase of its HI’2020 results
13:22 Kongsberg and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
13:00 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2020 dividend
12:58 USCG ready to respond ahead of Hurricane Laura
12:37 BALEX DELTA 2020: Regional response to major maritime incidents tested in Estonian waters
12:15 Siemens Gamesa’s climate targets verified by Science Based Targets initiative
11:52 Port of Rotterdam for renews its EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:29 Fugro wins three long-term ROV services contracts with Petrobras in Brazil
11:04 Shipyard named after October Revolution launches hydrographic ship of Project 19920, Aleksandr Anishchenko
10:39 McDermott awarded FEED contract by Delta Offshore Energy for gas pipeline in Vietnam
09:55 New container crane is opened at the port of Riga
09:31 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
08:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 27

2020 August 26

18:27 Bureau Veritas issues AiP for Kongsberg Maritime's DP digital survey application
18:00 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika can be delivered to the customer in September 2020
17:37 Seadrill Limited reports operating results for the second quarter 2020
17:21 TGS acquires pioneering new OBN survey in Atlantic Margin
17:14 Princess Cruises announces early 2021 world cruise cancellations
16:57 USC set to continue the series upon delivery of cruise ship Peotr Veliky
16:38 Okskaya Shipyard launches fifth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5905
16:19 New share capital registered of Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS and update on dividend-in-kind
16:00 Senior experts to explore the role of autonomy in future maritime operations at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
15:42 Boskalis update share buyback
15:33 Cunard extends pause in operations and confirms itinerary changes for 2021 with new European sailings and 2022 World Voyage
15:13 Van Oord commissions first heavy-duty electric excavator in the Netherlands
14:50 FSUE Rosmorport fulfilled 55% of its maintenance dredging plan
14:23 USCG Cutter Healy suffers fire, propulsion failure en route to Arctic
14:07 CMA CGM Group: Fumigation requirements to New Zealand
13:18 Chemical tanker PortNews launched in Astrakhan
12:29 RF President orders to set up a commission on national interests in the Arctic
11:54 IAA PortNews offers photo release from production facilities of Lotos shipyard
11:32 New Damen ASD Tug 2810 for Louis Meyer christened at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem
11:13 Letter of Intent signed for “Fjord 5G” project
10:36 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:12 Damen Shiprepair Harlingen completes repair project on Rederij Doeksen 'Vlieland' ferry
09:52 Combined LNG services offered at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:29 Oil prices rise amid reduction of US reserves
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 26

2020 August 25

18:12 Austal reports revenue growth in FY2020
17:58 R-FLOT lays down lead ship of Project 3052 for Moscow Canal
17:34 Keel-laying of nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510, scheduled for September 28
17:13 LCS 21 Minneapolis-Saint Paul completes acceptance trials
16:55 Volga Shipping Company increased volumes carried by its seagoing dry cargo fleet
16:41 Austal USA to expand its Mobile, Alabama facilities
16:31 200 traineeship opportunities in maritime Singapore
16:22 EU Navfor Somalia reacts on possible hijacking of a ship at the Horn of Africa