  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 26 09:52

    Combined LNG services offered at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda

    The second LNG shipment for PGNiG, a partner oil and gas company in Poland, arrives at the KN (SC Klaipėdos Nafta) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reloading station at the port of Klaipėda on August 26. Darius Šilenskis, the General Manager of KN, says that the LNG distribution reloading station has had a breakthrough year for providing combined LNG services.
     
    The shipment for PGNiG, which contains approximately 3.2 thousand m3 of LNG, is being delivered by an LNG bunkering vessel Coralius to the port of Klaipėda for the first time. This ship was built in 2017 and carries the Swedish flag. It is one of the three LNG bunkering vessels serving LNG terminals and completing bunkering operations in the Baltic and Scandinavian markets.
     
    KN, the operator of oil and LNG terminals, has entered into a five-year strategic partnership agreement with the Polish oil and gas company PGNiG in November last year and in April 2020 PGNiG started its operations in Klaipėda.
     
    “Our activities in Lithuania in the use of the local LNG reloading station are gaining momentum, and the cooperation with Klaipėdos Nafta is excellent. In less than five months, we received two LNG loads, and over 100 tank trucks loaded with liquefied natural gas have already left the station. It is over 1,800 tons of LNG, which equals over 27,000 MWh” - said Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the PGNiG Management Board.
     
    “Our strategic decision to establish cooperation with PGNiG brings tangible results to the development of the activities at the LNG reloading station. The Polish LNG consumption market is already sufficiently broad and involves the use of LNG in the transport sector as well as the supply of LNG to customers who are distant from the natural gas network. On the other hand, as owners of an infrastructure in the port of Klaipėda, we receive enquiries from various companies in the marine sector regarding the possibility of bunkering LNG-powered vessels or replenishing the capacity of LNG-powered trucks. There is still a lot of work to be done in this area, in terms of adjusting port shipping rules and port charges, as well as promoting LNG infrastructural development projects at public level in order to motivate the market," said Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.
     
    According to D. Šilenskis, bunkering of the LNG-powered cement-shipping vessel Greenland has become a regular operation in the port of Klaipėda this year. The ship is bunkered in Malkų Įlankos Terminalas by supplying LNG in an ISO container, which is filled at the LNG reloading station. Since the first bunkering operation of this kind in March this year, ten further LNG transshipments have been carried out.
     
    “LNG bunkering of ships is becoming a common practice in the port of Klaipėda. We hope to attract other types of ships powered by LNG, such as container ships, oil tankers or cruise ships to fuel up with LNG at the reloading station in Klaipėda or, as in the case of the cement-shipping vessel Greenland, elsewhere in the port of Klaipėda. It must be understood that users are only drawn to such a service if it is competitive in all aspects: the price of the service must be attractive, and the conditions of entering and staying at the port must also be favorable," notes D. Šilenskis.

Другие новости по темам: KN, Klaipeda, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 26

10:36 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:12 Damen Shiprepair Harlingen completes repair project on Rederij Doeksen 'Vlieland' ferry
09:52 Combined LNG services offered at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:29 Oil prices rise amid reduction of US reserves
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 26

2020 August 25

18:12 Austal reports revenue growth in FY2020
17:58 R-FLOT lays down lead ship of Project 3052 for Moscow Canal
17:34 Keel-laying of nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510, scheduled for September 28
17:13 LCS 21 Minneapolis-Saint Paul completes acceptance trials
16:55 Volga Shipping Company increased volumes carried by its seagoing dry cargo fleet
16:41 Austal USA to expand its Mobile, Alabama facilities
16:31 200 traineeship opportunities in maritime Singapore
16:22 EU Navfor Somalia reacts on possible hijacking of a ship at the Horn of Africa
15:37 CMA CGM announces rate increase from Asia to Red Sea
15:19 New Aquila USA Brand Manager appointed
14:05 USCG, salvage crews recover remaining dredging vessel crewmembers
13:46 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015
13:13 Vyborg Shipyard sends its first trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials
12:49 VEB.RF finances construction of Baltic LNG in Ust-Luga
12:20 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
11:57 Tallink suspends Turku-Tallinn route as passenger numbers fall
11:34 ABP appoints new Group Head of Commercial (Offshore Wind)
11:11 Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped 36,101 tonnes of crushed stone to Russia’s Arctic zone
10:48 Scope of dredging on Volkhov river preliminary estimated at about 15,500 tonnes
10:23 Bulgartransgaz and Gastrade join hands for the Alexandroupolis FSRU project
10:17 Rostov Region Governor drew RF President’s attention to Don River
09:53 Vladimir Bychkov appointed Vice President of Management Company “Delo”
09:30 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of August 24
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 25

2020 August 24

18:21 Bahri orders 10 chemical tankers from Hyundai MIPO Dockyard
18:10 North Sea Port adapts management
17:47 Hilburn rejoins Crowley Solutions as VP, Business Development
17:25 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2020 climbed by 1.4% YoY to 8 billion tonnes
17:02 A system of cargo berths to appear on Leningrad Region rivers
16:39 "K" Line celebrates launching of LNG-powered car carrier under construction at Tadotsu Shipyard Co.Ltd.
16:07 Throughput of port Azov in 7M’2020 fell by 17% YoY
15:35 Rostec and MIT to create integrated system of communications and navigation for NSR
15:14 USCG continues to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas
14:38 Eastern Shipbuilding commences steel cutting for Weeks Marine vessel R.B. Weeks
14:26 LORP completed delivery of oversize equipment intended for Irkutsk Polymer Plant
13:50 Throughput of NCSP Group in H1’2020 fell by almost 10% YoY
13:27 DMC delivers nozzles to fishing trawler modification project
13:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,753 pmt
12:54 MarTID 2020 Training Practices Report released
12:32 USCG reopens some ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico
12:25 The Snowflake International Arctic Station provides a stepping-stone towards advancing carbon-free technologies in the Arctic
12:03 Chemical tanker PortNews to be launched in Astrakhan on 26 August
11:42 Four more Norled ferries equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
11:00 Cruise ship Mustai Karim leaves for maiden voyage
10:51 The Port of Antwerp remains open and operational
09:58 Crude oil prices decline
09:39 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’20 fell by 6%
09:22 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2020 fell by 3.7%
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 24

2020 August 23

15:46 Port of Antwerp: Operation Clean Sweep© expands further
14:53 Mackay Marine preps for sea trials & final electronics commissioning the future CCGS John Cabot
13:46 USCG carries out support of joint Arctic missions
11:13 Metal Shark delivers 85-foot patrol boat to the Dominican Republic