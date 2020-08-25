2020 August 25 09:53

Vladimir Bychkov appointed Vice President of Management Company “Delo”

On the 20th of August Vladimir Bychkov was appointed Vice President on Logistics and Business Development of Management Company “Delo”, the headquarters of Delo Group, the company says in its press release.

“We are glad to welcome Mr. Bychkov in our team. I am sure that his experience and knowledge of the market will allow us to build up the processes of operational cooperation between Delo Group’s holding companies more efficiently and help us reach the synergy from the interaction Delo Group assets, - the tasks set for us by the shareholders”, – said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of the Management Company “Delo”.

Previously, Mr. Bychkov held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Global Ports Management LLC.

Mr. Bychkov has worked at the Delo Group since 2000, starting with the position of freight forwarder. In 2003, he became Deputy CEO, managing procurement and bunkering services. During 2004-2009, he was the CEO of Delo Group, in July 2010, he became the President of Ruscon, the container and logistics part of Delo Group business.



Delo Group is the major Russian transportation and logistics holding company that owns and operates port container terminals in the Azov and Black Sea, Baltic and Far-Eastern basins, a wide network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars. The headquarters of the Group is the Management Company “Delo”, 70% is owned by the Group’s founder Sergey Shishkarev and 30% owned by State Corporation Rosatom.

The Group’s stevedore business is represented by DeloPorts holding and the leading operator of port container terminals Global Ports. TransContainer and Ruscon assemble the transportation and logistics business of Delo Group.