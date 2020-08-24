-
2020 August 24 13:11
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,753 pmt
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 17 and August 21 grew by RUB 651 and totaled to RUB 12,753 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 6,350.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price increased by 467.0 rub/mt to RUB 13,157.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by 906.0 rub/mt to RUB 11,920.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 11,350.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by 647.0 rub/mt to RUB 14,153.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District M100 - price rose by 1,050 rubles to settle at RUB 19,120.0 pmt.