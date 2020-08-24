2020 August 24 13:11

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,753 pmt

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 17 and August 21 grew by RUB 651 and totaled to RUB 12,753 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: