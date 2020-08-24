2020 August 24 12:32

USCG reopens some ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard set Port Condition FOUR Sunday for maritime ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and certain maritime ports of San Juan, Puerto Rico following the passing of Tropical Storm Laura.



During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic. All mariners are advised to use caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.



The following sea ports in Puerto Rico remain closed under Port Condition ZULU until further notice, including: Culebra; Ceiba; Vieques; Guánica; Yabucoa; Mayagüez and Arecibo.



Coast Guard Sector San Juan Prevention personnel worked through the night and continue to conduct assessments in collaboration with the maritime industry to reopen these ports as soon as possible.