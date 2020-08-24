2020 August 24 11:00

Cruise ship Mustai Karim leaves for maiden voyage

The of Project PV300 built by Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation and delivered recently to Vodohod has left for the maiden voyage from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg, says the shipbuilding company.



It is the first passenger ship built by a domestic shipyard for the recent 60 years.



“The entire country, without exaggeration, was keeping an eye on this project implementation, – tells Mikhail Pershin, General Director of the shipyard. – From the very keel-laying, Krasnoye Sormovo personnel was aware of the degree of our shipyard responsibility and, undoubtedly contributed maximum of their efforts and skills into this unique ship. I am sure that the Mustai Karim will serve truly for a long time like other ships built by Krasnoye Sormovo and it will also mark the beginning of the new phase in the national history of passenger shipbuilding”.



The Mustai Karim is intended for operation on long-distance cruise lines Moscow - St. Petersburg and Moscow - Astrakhan with a passage across the Ladoga and the Onega lakes as well as Moscow - Rostov-on-Don with a passage along the Volga-Don canal. Designed as a floating hotel the ship can accommodate 329 guests in 161 cabins and 144 crew members. The high-tech equipment lets the liner move at a speed of up to 22.5 km/h.



This year, the Mustai Karim will make a voyage from Moscow to St. Petersburg and back with a passage across the Ladoga and the Onega lakes and a voyage from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don with a call at the towns of the Golden Ring and Volga area.



The ship was named after a famous Bashkir poet, writer and playwright Mustai Karim. The liner offers cabins of various categories, two restaurants, panoramic view bars, a conference hall, a wine room, a spacious open sun deck, a fitness center with SPA facilities, two passenger lifts, the internet and satellite TV.



The modern vessel has been built under the tripartite contract signed by USC, Mashpromleasing (earlier known as Goznak-Leasing) and shipping company Vodohod. The cruise ship was laid down in spring 2017 and launched in September 2019.



The ship’s class notation: X М-ПР 3,0 (лед 30) А.



Its area of navigation includes inland water ways of the Russian Federation and coastal areas.



Endurance (fuel): 15 days; (other ship stores): 5 days.



Cruising range: about 6,000 kilometers.



Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard PAO is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ships have been built and refitted at Krasnoye Sormovo. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet complying with the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).