2020 August 23 14:53

Mackay Marine preps for sea trials & final electronics commissioning the future CCGS John Cabot

Mackay Marine congratulates Seaspan Shipyards on the recent launch of its third Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV), the future CCGS John Cabot. Constructed at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard, this is the third OFSV built for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCGS) under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.



Mackay was selected to be part of the team to support Thales Canada in its role as Tier-1 Partner to Seaspan Shipyards and as Electronic Systems Integrator for the construction of these vessels. Thales is responsible for the selection, procurement and integration of electronic systems and equipment, which includes radar, communications, bridge, and mission systems.



“Thales is pleased to have Mackay Marine as part of its electronic systems commissioning team for the future CCGS John Cabot. In light of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Mackay Marine certainly stepped up to take on additional responsibilities to ensure that this vessel will be successfully delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard.”

– Jerry McLean, Vice President & Managing Director, Thales Canada – Defence & Security.



Mackay Marine’s Vancouver Project Manager Ben Staggs, along with Service Technicians Hamid Nayebi and Don Kamachi, have been engaged onboard OFSV3 since April. The pillar of the impressive bridge electronics is the robust Raytheon Synapsis Integrated Navigation System, including 10-each Radar, ECDIS, & Conning Stations; requiring Mackay’s expertise to set-up, network, update software, and commission. The team also integrated Anschutz Gyros, Cassens Type 12 Magnetic Compass, Cobham’s SAILOR FBB500 and GMDSS 6000 Series A3, SAAB AIS, and Olex Navigation & Charting System.



Scheduled to be onboard during sea trials, Mackay’s team will test and finalize commission of the Danelec DM100 VDR, Skipper DL2 Speed Logs, Skipper GDS101 Depth Sounder, LRIT, Raytheon NP5000 Autopilot, and Wartsila NACOS DP Platinum Dynamic Positioning/Thrusters.



Once sea trials are completed, the vessel will be prepared for delivery to the Coast Guard and will then sail to its home port in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. It will join in-service CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier OFSV2 (stationed on the East Coast), and CCGS Sir John Franklin OFSV1 (stationed on the West Coast). The missions of these ultra-high-tech research vessels will enable fisheries and oceanographic scientific research, marine ecosystem assessment, impacts of climate change, fishing & acoustic surveys, and more. These vessels can also support environmental response or search and rescue missions.



Mackay’s Vancouver team is proud to have contributed to the success of these state-of-the-art vessels and in collaboration with Seaspan Shipyards and Thales Canada.