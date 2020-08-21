2020 August 21 15:26

TransContainer reports its IH2020 IFRS financial results

TransContainer says that its net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 fell by 2%, year-on-year, to RUB 5,94 billion.



The company’s revenue was up 9,8% year-on-year to RUB 45,519 million.



“During the first half of 2020, we faced significant challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, our team has successfully neutralized the emerged factors, both due to the availability of a flexible business model and prompt management decisions in relation to cost optimization and work with clients. This ensures the stability of the Company's operations and considerable financial results. At the moment, we observe strengthening of positive trends in sustainable development,” said Pavel Skachkov, Vice President for Economics and Finance.



TransContainer’s net profit under Russia Accounting Standards in the first half of the year totaled RUB 7,14 billion, up 16,5%, year-on-year.



TransContainer is the largest Russian container operator, which owns 38 terminals in all cargo-generating centers of Russia. Sales network of the company includes 98 sales offices across Russia, CIS, Europe and Asia. Moreover the company owns the largest specialized rolling stock fleet in Russia, CIS and Baltic states. The company owns more than 30 thousand flatcars and more than 83 thousand high-capacity containers.