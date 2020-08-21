  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 21 12:27

    Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Aleksia, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    The ship is the ninth in the series of 11 dry cargo carriers

    Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has delivered the Pola Aleksia, the ninth multipurpose ship of Project RSD59, under the agreement with State Transport Leasing Company, says press center of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

    The acceptance/delivery certificate was signed on 20 August 2020.

    The mooring and sea trials were held in July.

    Krasnoye Sormovo has already built nine ships in the series of 11 dry cargo carriers  of Project RSD59 for STLC. The remaining two ships are to be delivered before the end of the year.

    The contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. Two more ships of the serias are to be launched this year. In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design.

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Since the beginning of 2020, Russian shipyards have delivered 271 cargo ships with 56 more ships under construction. Read more in Russian a dedicated article of IAA PortNews >>>>

