  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 20 13:19

    Tech innovation to improve resiliency and agility will be critical post-COVID-19, says Lux Research

    COVID-19 has drastically changed the landscape for businesses across all industries, forcing immediate changes – but ones that will have long-term consequences. In the latest report by Lux Research, “The Impact of COVID-19 on Tech Innovation,” Lux outlines five key trends that will define how the world beyond the pandemic will be different.

    The five trends that are shaping the post-COVID-19 future are infection prevention, remote commerce, improving resiliency, greater agility, and macroeconomic impacts. Each of these trends can have a positive or negative influence on an emerging technology. By considering the effects of these trends on technology, we can see how industries are being transformed.

    “The methodology focuses on three primary parts: identifying the major trends shaping the future after the pandemic, assessing the impact on technology, and prioritizing the actions that need to be taken based on trends and tech impacts,” explains Michael Holman, Ph.D., Vice President of Research at Lux Research and co-author of the report. “While things are changing too rapidly to have 100% certainty, this methodology helps executives take a systematic approach to rebalancing their portfolio.”

    Lux predicts that increased agility and resilience will drive long-term positive change for materials innovation. “Materials informatics will also see a medium-term positive impact thanks to increased efficiency and agility in R&D. We expect a positive effect on plastic waste recycling and synthetic biology, as more people are gravitating to single-use plastics to stay safe, and synbio can allow more agile and flexible production,” says Holman.

    The energy industry will see a number of key changes. Lux predicts that increased resilience and agility will drive further investments in clean energy, spurring on the energy transition. Bio-based and synthetic fuels, however, will be hard-hit by macroeconomic funding constraints and low oil prices. With increased energy use out of the home thanks in part to remote working conditions, home energy management is predicted to have a positive medium-term impact, led by remote commerce and improved resiliency.

    “Digital transformation will rapidly accelerate adoption of emerging technologies like telemedicine, thanks to a dramatic increase in remote commerce and the need for infection prevention,” notes Kevin See, Ph.D., Vice President of Research at Lux Research and co-author of the report. “Wearables will also see a positive near-term lift as they aid in infection prevention and reopening efforts. There will be an upward trend in robotics due to the need for infection prevention and improving resiliency. COVID-19 will push major manufacturing and logistics operations to assess the potential of robotics moving forward.”

    The agrifood and health ecosystems will see positive growth in omics, which are a powerful suite of technologies for fighting COVID-19. In food, ingredient informatics and plant-based proteins will benefit, as they allow for increased resilience and agility in the food value chain.

    The future of the mobility industry is more varied. Autonomous vehicles will experience a long-term positive impact due to social distancing preferences but near-term are delayed due to disruption of development and pilots. Shared mobility is a mixed bag, as ride-hailing is severely negatively affected in the near term, while micromobility solutions provide an alternative that better suits social distancing measures. The long-term consequences for electric vehicles will be minimal, as adoption will continue to be driven by regulations that for now have not drastically changed.

    By using this framework, innovation leaders can identify the trajectory of technologies they are either invested in or considering investing in, and the implications for their industry. Some technology outlooks will see persistent effects from COVID-19, while others will experience a more dynamic shock that changes over time. Understanding the effects of the underlying trends on that trajectory will aid in making better decisions with more confidence.

    About Lux Research

    Lux Research is a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services, helping clients drive growth through technology innovation. A pioneer in the research industry, Lux uniquely combines technical expertise and business insights with a proprietary intelligence platform, using advanced analytics and data science to surface true leading indicators. With quality data derived from primary research, fact-based analysis, and opinions that challenge traditional thinking, Lux empowers clients to make more informed decisions today to ensure future success.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 20

18:23 Scandlines outfited its ferry with rotor sail
17:57 Information about Astrakhan seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports
17:33 Boskalis posts H1 2020 strong operational results
17:26 Anchor handling tug Finwhale handed over by Gazprombank Leasing to Marine Rescue Service
16:53 ICS informs about China prohibition on the import of solid wastes
16:34 Rosmorport announces amendment of information about Sabetta in RF Register of Seaports
16:01 ASCO’s “SRI Caspian Sea Project” receives international quality ISO 9001-2015 certificate
15:38 ASCO pays attention to minimize negative impact of emissions on environment
15:13 MABUX releases bunker weekly review
15:02 DOP becomes first locally built dredger in Argentina
14:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla practice involved in training of amphibious landing operation
14:23 Synergy Group, Norden launch a tanker joint venture
14:04 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
13:41 PGNiG Group's net profit up to over PLN 5.9bn in H1 2020
13:19 Tech innovation to improve resiliency and agility will be critical post-COVID-19, says Lux Research
13:09 BIMCO and ICS prepare for new Seafarer Report
13:00 Gazprom Neft records RUB8 billion net profit for H1 2020
12:38 Port of Baltimore sets new record for most container moves from one ship
12:06 BC Ferries adds more than 750 sailings above contract, helping to rebuild local economies
11:33 Copenhagen’s new high-speed firefighting vessel powered by Volvo Penta IPS
11:15 Dredging operations for coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay to be completed this year
10:54 Finland joins international pioneering network of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in ports
10:28 Unifeeder acquires feeder and regional trade operators
10:02 BIMCO shares information on OCIMF’s new temporary remote inspection regime
09:40 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 20
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 19

2020 August 19

18:14 Seawing Design acquires Preliminary Approval from ClassNK
17:55 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
17:32 MOL provides latest news on capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
17:14 ZIM posts net profit of $25.3 million for Q2 2020
17:04 Maersk expands warehousing & distribution in Ivory Coast
16:57 Rosmorport announces expansion of Vysotsk seaport limits
16:46 Tallink announces two return trips / week on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from Sept
16:19 USCG to conduct maintenance on VHF radio system
15:35 Odfjell SE appoints first Chief Sustainability Officer
15:16 MSC Cruises welcomes back first guests on MSC Grandiosa
14:58 Tallink to offer additional September cruises to Åland and Helsinki
14:36 USCG repatriates 52 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:25 IMO helping to mitigate the impacts of MV Wakashio oil spill in Mauritius
13:49 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port in 7M’2020 surged by 43% YoY
13:25 Island Offshore orders batteries and shore connections for three PSVs
13:04 Golar LNG posts Q2 operating revenues of $102.2 million
12:58 Volga Shipping Company delivered components for wind power generators
12:31 Fumigation requirements from Europe to Australia and New Zealand
12:20 Throughput of Sakhalin and Kamchatka ports in 7M’2020 grew by 1.5%
11:14 Global Ports’ HI net profit fell by over 34%
10:45 Sail training ship Sedov left Vladivostok for Northern Sea Route expedition
10:27 Hapag-Lloyd increases rate for all cargo on Indian Subcontinent-Mediterranean service
09:48 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
09:26 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18
08:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 19

2020 August 18

18:19 USCG: Response to diesel release on Plum Island continues
18:13 Latvia's new grain harvest shipped from port of Riga to Saudi Arabia
17:55 Oboronlogistics carries oversized cargo by its Ambal ferry
17:36 Carnival identifies ransomware incident
17:24 Hapag-Lloyd announces new restriction for the acceptance of waste cargo in China
17:04 CMA CGM Group announces GRR for Asia to East Africa, South Africa & the Indian Ocean trades
16:51 Chartwell and BAR crew transfer vessel for U.S. offshore wind segment receives AiP from ABS