2020 August 20 10:02

BIMCO shares information on OCIMF’s new temporary remote inspection regime

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has announced a temporary measure - a remote inspection regime - as an additional tool within its Ship Inspection Report (SIRE) programme. This temporary measure has been developed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between an inspector and ships’ crew, BIMCO says in a press release.

A remote inspection under the SIRE programme is an inspection of a ship conducted without the inspector being physically on board.

OCIMF has developed this as a temporary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between an inspector and ships’ crew, and to address the impact that COVID-19 has on the ability of submitting companies to carry out physical inspections of ships.

The selection and use of remote inspections are entirely voluntary and remains the prerogative of the submitting company and programme recipient. Physical inspections will continue to remain an option subject to travel restrictions and other national and international health and safety guidance.

OCIMF will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and, depending on the results, may choose to extend the remote inspection regime or remove it completely.