2020 August 19 16:57

Rosmorport announces expansion of Vysotsk seaport limits

Boundaries of Vysotsk seaport and permanent cargo/passenger checkpoint on RF State Border have been amended by RF Government’s Decree No 1085 signed 22 July 2020, says press center of FSUE Rosmorport.



The limits of the port and the checkpoint have been expanded with the territory occupied by facilities for production, storage and handling of liquefied natural gas near KS Portovaya (annual capacity of the terminal is 1.5 million tonnes).



The project is being implemented by Gazprom Invest. Under the agreement on cooperation signed by Gazprom Invest LLC and FSUE Rosmorport, some facilities built by Gazprom Invest at the port of Vysotsk are to be handed over to the Russian Federation.



The terminal can accommodate vessels of up to 298 meters in length, 47.2 meters in width and 12.5 meters in draft.



Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch owns 4 berths and 22 other property units of Vysotsk seaport and permanent cargo/passenger checkpoint объектами недвижимости.



In January-July 2020, operators of sea terminals at the port of Vysotsk handled over 3.7 million tonnes of export cargo.