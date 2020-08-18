  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 18 15:16

    CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia - West Africa services

    CMA CGM Group has informed its customers of the following General Rate Restoration entering into force as from September 1st, 2020 (B/L date):

    From China, South Korea and Taiwan to West Africa all ports
    All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk
    Quantum: USD 500/20' | USD 1,000/40'

    From South East Asia and East Coast of India to West Africa all ports
    All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk
    Quantum: USD 500/20' | USD 500/40'

CMA CGM  


