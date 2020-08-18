2020 August 18 14:34

Carnival Corporation announces cash ballance

Carnival Corporation & plc is disclosing its cash balance as of July 31, 2020 on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



Schedule A contains Carnival Corporation & plc’s announcement of its cash balance as of July 31, 2020.



The Directors consider that within the Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc dual listed company arrangement, the most appropriate presentation of Carnival plc's results and financial position is by reference to the Carnival Corporation & plc U.S. GAAP consolidated financial statements.



Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world’s largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world’s leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.