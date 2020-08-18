2020 August 18 13:59

Voyages of Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner cancelled for 2020

Rosmorport says planned voyages of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner were cancelled against the background of the difficult epidemiological situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor.

Earlier in the summer, several voyages were cancelled due to the epidemiological situation. In 2020, it was planned to make 35 voyages on the routes Sochi - Novorossiysk - Yalta - Sevastopol - Sochi.

Regular cruise communications between Krasnodar Region and Crimea was resumed by «Black Sea Cruises» in 2017 on behalf of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The company is the owner of the Knyaz Vladimir liner, which was also specially purchased for cruises on this sea line connecting Russian seaports.

The Knyaz Vladimir liner is a comfortable nine-deck motor cruise vessel. Its length - 142 m, width - 21.9 m, above-water height - 32 meters. The liner goes at the speed of 16 knots, about 29 km/h. The cruise liner’s room fund is 300 guest cabins. The crew consists of 250 people. During the cruise seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the liner carried more than 16,000 passengers.