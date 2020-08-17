  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 17 18:11

    Davie makes history with return of Royal Canadian Navy frigates

    Davie, Canada’s largest, longest-established and highest capacity shipbuilder made history on August 11 with the official launch of the long-term naval frigate maintenance and upgrade program.

    A welcome ceremony for HMCS St. John’s was hosted by James Davies, President and CEO of Davie Shipbuilding, Honourable Jean Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada and Captain Andrew Forbes from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) at Davie’s Lévis, Québec facility.

    The event was a key milestone in Davie’s near 200-year history marking the return of Canada’s primary surface combat ships to Québec. Three of the 12 frigate fleet were built at Davie in the 1990s (HMCS Ville de Quebec, HMCS Regina and HMCS Calgary).

    The $500 million performance-based contract to carry out an extensive mid-life refit on the Royal Canadian Navy’s patrol frigates is for an initial five-year period. It is expected to increase in duration and value as new work packages are added.

    Over the past 12 months a major facility upgrade program was completed at the West end of the shipyard and in the historic Lorne drydock to provide a long-term maintenance home for Canada’s surface combat fleet and its supporting naval staff.

    The program will have a major impact on the Québec and Canadian economies. It is expected that up to 400 well-paid jobs will be directly created or sustained at Davie, as well as supporting thousands of the company’s suppliers and partners across Canada.

    Docking maintenance work periods are critical to ensure the RCN has at least 8 of its 12 patrol frigates ready for deployment at all times until the class is replaced by the Canadian Surface Combatants (CSC) in the early 2040s.

    The frigate program will create an essential baseload of work for Davie in its transition to becoming Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) partner. Davie also recently launched the National Icebreaker Centre (NIC) reflecting its leadership role in the renewal of Canada’s entire icebreaking fleet under the NSS.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 17

18:13 DNV GL served as Independent Engineer for the disposition of KKR’s 33.33% equity stake in Acciona Energía Internacional
18:11 Davie makes history with return of Royal Canadian Navy frigates
18:07 Launching the SunStone expedition vessel 'Ocean Explorer'
17:54 World's largest construction vessel calls at North Sea Port
17:51 LISCR increases leadership team in response to fleet growth
17:32 Siemens Gamesa bolsters its service portfolio in North America by securing 184-MW, 10-year service deal for two Senvion project sites
17:18 USCG interdicts 16 migrants 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet
17:03 Floatel announces the Forbearance Agreement extension
17:00 Seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’20
16:41 Cammell Laird bolsters safety and sustainability expertise with new senior appointments
16:25 Seven warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet to be presented at Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum in Vladivostok
16:07 Brodosplit Shipyards hosts a steel-cutting ceremony for coastal patrol ships
16:04 MV Glen Sannox in dry dock on major step to completion
15:28 Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel
15:26 Blount Boats contracted to build replacement vessel for the Maryland Dep't of Natural Resources
15:03 Berths of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet base to undergo modernization
14:42 Equinor implements its Share saving plan
13:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,102 pmt
13:37 Beach clean-up at Dubai waterfront receives an appreciation certificate
13:14 ZAO “SMM” completes transportation of cranes by Northern Sea Route
12:50 BC Ferries’ President & CEO issues statement regarding eligibility for safe restart funding
12:27 USCG, SCDHEC respond to diesel release on Plum Island
12:05 FESCO moved six E-RTG cranes between Global Ports terminals
11:46 MPA releases Sungapore shipping circular
11:23 Plaquemines Port announces signing of LOI to develop container terminal in Plaquemines Parish
10:43 IMO assists efforts to prevent an oil spill from FSO Safer
10:18 Crew tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore
10:08 Port of Gdynia expands its hinterland
09:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2019 fell by 8.3% to 7.7 million tonnes
09:26 Crude oil prices grow amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of August 14
08:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 17

2020 August 16

16:28 Hapag-Lloyd revises the Tri-Axle Chassis Surcharge
14:21 Fugro awarded crosswind site investigation contract for Hollandse Kust (NOORD) offshore wind farm
13:17 Xodus launches major floating offshore wind study
12:49 120 tonnes of bollard pull: SCHOTTEL to propel Med Marine-built salvage tug for Kenya Ports Authority
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates on East Asia-North Europe and Mediterranean service

2020 August 15

15:12 USCG rescues swimmer near Dauphin Island, Alabama
13:38 BAE Systems secures USMC contract to develop a prototype design for Wargaming Center in Virginia
12:08 Shipbuilders Council announces 2020 Shipyard Safety Awards
11:43 Matson, Matson Logistics, Span Alaska rated among top freight transportation companies
11:38 Aker Solutions ASA: minutes from extraordinary general meeting
10:49 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region
10:18 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates for Turkey to East Asia trades

2020 August 14

18:27 RS updates requirements for ship technical documentation
18:15 Boston Ship Repair secures Navy's $16,5M contract for T-AO 193
18:05 RS introduces Guidelines on Fatigue Assessment of Ships
17:46 Ukrainian port of Skadovsk opens grain season
17:23 Heerema's SSCV Sleipnir breaks own record with 10100 mT jacket lift
17:03 Diamond S Shipping Inc. reports 2Q 2020 results
16:59 NIBULON hits new records in 2020/21 marketing year
16:40 H1’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port is flat Y-o-Y
16:18 Robert Socha joins Conrad Shipyard’s senior management team
15:54 Rosneft’s 1H 2020 hydrocarbon production fell by 7% YoY
15:35 Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS – contemplated private placement and listing on Merkur Market
15:11 DOF Rederi AS sold vessels with YB 1983/2020
14:49 Port of LA to work with California manufacturers and technology association under new agreement
14:22 Transshipment of Angara launchpad components underway at Sovetskaya Gavan port
13:46 NCSP joins national project to improve workforce productivity
13:24 First of six new US Navy tugboats features integrated Furuno Marine Electronics