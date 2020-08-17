2020 August 17 18:07

Launching the SunStone expedition vessel 'Ocean Explorer'

SunStone's new expedition cruise vessel, the 'Ocean Explorer' has been launched at the CMHI shipyard, China, on Wednesday 12 August 2020. The ship is number four in the INFINITY class of X-BOW expedition ships, all designed by Ulstein.



All the ships in the INFINITY class are owned and managed by SunStone Ships, and are available for charters to tour operators. Ocean Explorer will work for the Vantage Cruise Line, and is scheduled for delivery in 2021.



The vessels are based on ULSTEIN's CX103 design, but individual adaptations can be made.



Vantage Cruise Line advertises the ship in this way:



For those who believe there can never be a true synergy between luxury travel and expedition cruising, the 5-star Ocean Explorer defies expectations. Fine dining, small passenger-to-crew ratio, spa amenities and services await onboard — along with adventures like small-group wildlife viewing, biking, kayaking and paddle-boarding offshore. What’s more, the Ocean Explorer features the latest satellite and navigation technology, including ULSTEIN X-BOW® technology, allowing for smoother sailing and deeper exploration into packed ice, enhancing your comfort as you traverse the world’s seas.



Intimate in scale, the Ocean Explorer offers 77 cabins and 15 solo cabins. Breathtaking views abound on the ship’s top deck observation lounge. Be enraptured during curated lectures, programs, musical performances, and cultural events held in the multilevel lounge, relax by the swimming pool, or catch a movie on the outdoor movie screen. Our onboard Concierge will cater to your every need, both pre-trip and during the cruise.