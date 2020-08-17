2020 August 17 12:27

USCG, SCDHEC respond to diesel release on Plum Island

The U.S. Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) continue to respond, Sunday, to a report of a diesel release near the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant that occurred Saturday morning.



A Coast Guard Sector Charleston pollution response team along with SCDHEC personnel are monitoring the response of red-dye diesel that was released into a culvert and marsh near Dill Creek. The release had a potential of up to 3,100 gallons. The responsible party has hired the oil spill response organization, HEPACO, to conduct clean up procedures.



HEPACO responders arrived on scene, Saturday, and deployed sorbent pads and hard boom in Dill Creek and Wappoo Creek and used a vacuum truck to remove fuel from the marsh on the northeast side of the water treatment plant.



Sunday’s clean up efforts focused on replenishing and maintaining sorbent pads and hard boom in the marshy areas. The oil spill response organization is reporting 3,000 gallons of diesel and water mix has been collected since the incident.



“We thank all for their quick and effective response to the diesel spill that took place Saturday morning on Plum Island,” said Capt. John Cole, commanding officer of Sector Charleston and Federal On Scene Coordinator. “The Coast Guard is currently overseeing the cleanup operations by HEPACO and good progress is being made. I ask that our local mariners refrain from transiting through the area until we have completed all cleanup operations. We remain dedicated to keeping our waterways safe, clean and open to the boating community.”



A Coast Guard pollution response team is monitoring and assessing the clean up efforts.