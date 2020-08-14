2020 August 14 18:15

Boston Ship Repair secures Navy's $16,5M contract for T-AO 193

According to the DoD contract announcements, Boston Ship Repair LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $16,567,594 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220520C4002) for a 64-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193). The $16,567,594 consists of the amounts listed in the following areas: Category “A” work item cost, additional government requirement, other direct costs and the general and administrative costs.



Work will include main and emergency switchboard cleaning; lifeboat and rescue boat davit maintenance and testing; 6,000-hour overhaul of port and starboard main engine exhaust valves, port and starboard main engine fuel injection pumps; annual firefighting inspection and certification; inspection and overhaul of shaft brakes; preparation and paint saltwater ballast tanks 10 port and starboard; preparation and paint fore peak tank; preparation and paint distillate fuel marine cargo tank seven port; preparation and paint jet propellant 5 contaminated tank; preparation and paint distillate fuel marine contaminated tank; tank deck non-slip renewal frames 20 through 40; miscellaneous steel repairs; miscellaneous valve and actuator repairs; tank deck overhead preservation; bi-annual gauge calibration; blast and paint 02 Level lifeboats; pump room bilge preservation; number one and two constant tension winch overhaul; refrigeration plant room; tank deck sprinkler system flush; inspection and painting of the distillate fuel marine piping; sea valve and waster piece overhaul; replace anti-slip on 05, 06 and 07 Levels, various pump overhauls; underway replenishment station permanent repairs to Stations Three, Four and Eight; various steel deck renewals; miscellaneous pipe repair; and underway replenishment gear maintenance.



The contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $17,860,194. Funds will be obligated Aug. 12, 2020. Contract completion will be Dec. 4, 2020. Work will be performed in Boston, Massachusetts, and is expected to begin Oct. 1, 2020. Contract funds in the amount of $16,567,594, excluding options, are obligated for fiscal 2021 using working capital funds (Navy). This contract was competitively procure.