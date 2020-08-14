  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 14 14:22

    Transshipment of Angara launchpad components underway at Sovetskaya Gavan port

    Bulky components have been delivered by the Northern Sea Route from Severodvinsk

    Transshipment of Angara launchpad components is underway at Sovetskaya Gavan port (Khabarovsk Territory). Bulky equipment delivered by the Northern Sea Route will be further transported to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Roscosmos published in Twitter.

    “Bulky components of Angara A5 launchpad have been delivered by the Northern Sea Route to the Sovetskaya Gavan in the Far East ... they are currently being transshipped onto a barge for further transportation by the Amur and Zeya rivers to the Vostochny 2” says the statement.

    The first launch of the new Angara heavy carrier rocket from the Vostochny is to take place in three years with the first crewed flight scheduled for 2025.

    The launchpad has been developed by the Center for Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities Operation (TsENKI, part of Roscosmos).  

    The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets. It consists of light, medium and heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 37.5 tonnes.

    The Angara launchpad capacity is up to 10 launches per year. Total area of the launch facility is 109 hectares with over 100 of facilities and buildings at the site. 1,320 people and 140 unit of equipment are involved in construction.

