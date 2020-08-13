2020 August 13 16:31

Kalmar service expertise to enhance safety, performance and productivity on WWO’s American routes from Manzanillo International Terminal in Panama

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply comprehensive preventive and corrective maintenance services to Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean (WWO) at Manzanillo International Terminal (MIT) in Panama. The order, which comprises a three year Kalmar Care service contract covering the RoRo load handling equipment on the North and South American routes, was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q2 order intake with the contract coming into effect at the start of Q3 2020, the company said in its release.

Kalmar will establish a dedicated service team for the customer based on their existing local service organisation. The current team has technical experience and resources which guarantee on-site resource availability, stability, flexibility and long-term cooperation with WWO. Kalmar will provide WWO with coordinated services, spare part planning, communication and follow up via the web-based MyKalmar platform, creating the transparency needed for effective collaboration.

