2020 August 13 15:26

Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government opens multi million pound bulks terminal at Teesport

PD Ports is celebrating the official opening of a multi-million pound bulks handling facility at Teesport that marks an important milestone in the revival of the Tees Valley following the collapse of the SSI Steelworks in 2015, the company said in its release.

Simon Clarke MP, Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, officially opened Teesport Bulks Terminal during a virtual ceremony on 12th August.

PD Ports’ £9.2 million investment to renovate and refurbish its former Steel Export Terminal delivers a modernised warehousing facility that is firmly positioned to handle continued international trade growth and support post-COVID economic recovery, as well as further economic growth over the longer term.

The 300,000sq.ft. terminal comprises seven walled bays, primed to store a range of bulk products such as soya and grain and directly connected to covered rail access to provide an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective solution for domestic exports.

The investment has created 44 new jobs on Teesside, and builds on the £1bn of investment PD Ports has attracted to the region over the last decade, in addition to the Government’s own £70 million investment to regenerate the Tees Valley and its ongoing commitment to the levelling-up agenda.

PD Ports’ CEO, Frans Calje, says completion of the Teesport Bulks Terminal signifies the resurgence of bulks handling in the Tees Valley and demonstrates the region’s economic recovery post SSI.



Global natural resource company Glencore Agriculture UK backed PD Ports’ investment and UK Managing Director, James Maw, explained how the opening of the facility is an important milestone for the Glencore business as well as for the Tees Valley.



Glencore will utilise three bays at the Teesport Bulks Terminal to store its agribulk products destined for UK distribution – a long-term commitment that demonstrates the resilience of the UK economy and continued international confidence for trade and investment in the UK.