2020 August 12 14:47

CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows as from September 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond September 30th, 2020:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry & Paying empties

Date of application: From September 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond September 30th, 2020

Amount: USD 150 per TEU (applicable on quarterly & long-term deals)