2020 August 12 12:01

THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for September 2020

The members of THE Alliance announce update the latest service adjustments in September in response to the demand changes in global shipping market amid COVID-19 pandemic. The details of service updates are listed below:

Asia and North Europe

FP1/FP2/FE2/FE3 will maintain their weekly sailings.

The FE4 Extra Loader Program will be continued from week 36 to week 39 with rotation adjusted as follows:

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore – (Suez Canal) – Southampton – Hamburg – Antwerp – Rotterdam – (Suez Canal) – Singapore – Hong Kong – Yantian – Shanghai - Pusan

Asia and the Mediterranean

MD3 will maintain their weekly sailings.

MD1/MD2 will maintain their weekly sailings in September except for Week 37.

The members of THE Alliance will offer their respective customers further update of week 37 accordingly.

Transpacific – West Coast – as has been announced on 7 August

All PSW and PNW loops will be performed in September.

Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals) – as has been announced on 7 August

EC1/EC2/EC4/EC5 will maintain their weekly sailings.

EC3 will be reinstated on week 37 and Week 39.

Week 36 – EC3 void

Week 38 – EC3 void

Asia and Middle East

Week 36 – AG3 void

Week 37 – AG2 void

AG1 will remain merged with AG3

Transatlantic – as has been announced on 28 July

Week 36 – AL1 and AL4 void

Week 38 – AL1 void

Week 39 – AL4 void