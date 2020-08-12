  The version for the print

  2020 August 12 12:01

    THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for September 2020

    The members of THE Alliance announce update the latest service adjustments in September in response to the demand changes in global shipping market amid COVID-19 pandemic. The details of service updates are listed below:

    Asia and North Europe
    FP1/FP2/FE2/FE3 will maintain their weekly sailings.
    The FE4 Extra Loader Program will be continued from week 36 to week 39 with rotation adjusted as follows:
    Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore – (Suez Canal) – Southampton – Hamburg – Antwerp – Rotterdam – (Suez Canal) – Singapore – Hong Kong – Yantian – Shanghai - Pusan

    Asia and the Mediterranean
    MD3 will maintain their weekly sailings.
    MD1/MD2 will maintain their weekly sailings in September except for Week 37.
    The members of THE Alliance will offer their respective customers further update of week 37 accordingly.

    Transpacific – West Coast – as has been announced on 7 August
    All PSW and PNW loops will be performed in September.

    Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals) – as has been announced on 7 August
    EC1/EC2/EC4/EC5 will maintain their weekly sailings.
    EC3 will be reinstated on week 37 and Week 39.
    Week 36 – EC3 void
    Week 38 – EC3 void
    Asia and Middle East
    Week 36 – AG3 void
    Week 37 – AG2 void
    AG1 will remain merged with AG3

    Transatlantic – as has been announced on 28 July
    Week 36 – AL1 and AL4 void
    Week 38 – AL1 void
    Week 39 – AL4 void

