2020 August 11 17:36

Maersk Tankers hires Eva Birgitte Bisgaard as its new Chief Commercial Officer

Maersk Tankers has appointed Eva Birgitte Bisgaard as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), as the company continues to strengthen its service to its partners and customers. This includes using digitisation to enhance the performance of partners’ vessels, which will reduce CO2 emissions and optimise earnings, the company said in its release.



Bisgaard will be joining Maersk Tankers after 19 years with the Danish Telco operator TDC, during which time she held a wide range of senior management positions. For the past three years, she was Senior Vice President of the consumer unit YouSee. She has played an active role in the transformation of TDC, creating and delivering an enhanced customer and partner experience through the expanded use of digital solutions. Previously, she held commercial vice president positions in the company’s business-to-business divisions.

At Maersk Tankers, Bisgaard will spearhead the company’s commercial engagement with partners and customers. The company has been on a growth trajectory in recent years, increasing the number of vessels under commercial management to 224 and it is looking to grow further.

Bisgaard will join Maersk Tankers on 1 October 2020. She will report to Ingerslev and become a member of the Leadership Team.



Bisgaard is Norwegian and holds a Master in International Business from Aarhus University, Denmark.