2020 August 11 12:56

Seven-month crude exports via CPC Marine Terminal fell 1.4%

Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka, Krasnodar territory based CPC Marine Terminal (CPC) between January through July loaded 35,72 million tonnes of export crude oil, which is a 1.4% decline on the same seven-month period a year earlier (36,20 million tonnes), the CPC statistics showed.



In July, 4 550 000 GT (36,029,054 barrels) were loaded at the CPC terminal.



In the reporting period 345 oil tankers were loaded at the terminal based in the Port of Novorossiysk.



Of the July crude exports, 4,550,003 tonnes of crude oil 2,015,130 tonnes were supplied from Tengiz field, 944,319,000 tonnes were supplied from Karachaganak field, 967,003 tonnes — from Kashagan field, with the remainder (10,070,000 tonnes) — from other Kazakh crude oil producers.



Overalll, in July Kazakh cargo owners shipped 3,936,522 tonnes of crude oil, and another 613,481 tonnes of the loaded crude originated from the territory of Russia. The July shipment schedule is completed in full.



From 2001 through July 31 this year 681,584,656 net tonnes of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system. These figures included 594,459,849 tonnes of crude oil supplied from Kazakhstan and 87,124,807 tonnes produced in Russia. The total number of tankers handled over that period was 6,420.



CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan crude exports, as well as crude oil from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.



CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by Kazmunaygaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.