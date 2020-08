2020 August 11 12:29

Port of St. Peterburg Captain releases new allowable drafts in Greater Port St.Petersburg basin

The maximum permissible draughts of vessels in access channels, fairways and at berths within the basin of the Greater Port Saint Petersburg has been published. The order was signed by the Port of St. Petersburg Harbourmaster Alexander Volkov.

Find the list of the maximum permissible draughts >>>>