2020 August 11 11:08

Port of Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex steps up its efforts to protect the environment

In the first half of 2020 Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) based in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad region spent RUB 1.1 million on environmental monitoring, which is one and a half times more than in the same period last year. The ‘green’ budget growth is associated with increasing air quality control at the facility.



In the reporting period, MRC tripled the frequency of air sampling at the border of the sanitary protection zone of the terminal and on the adjacent territory. Air samples were also taken at each workplace. Earlier, MRC increased the number of criteria for assessing the state of the atmosphere from 5 to 12.



MRC also increased the intensity of noise level measurements. Since the beginning of 2020, noise measurements have been taken monthly, not quarterly, during the day and at night.



In the first half of 2020, the Company continued monitoring of the quality of natural and waste water. The research results confirmed that the terminal's environmental impact fully meets the established standards.



The environmental measures programme of MRC includes also the development of environmental documentation, transportation and disposal of industrial and household waste, maintenance of natural protection facilities of the terminal. For these purposes MRC in H1 2020 allocated more than RUB 550 000.

Overall, the Company transferred in the reporting period more than RUB 1.6 million for the environmental programme.

This year, MRC plans to purchase an additional dust suppression mobile system to be used while handling dry bulk cargo. In 2019, the Company has already commissioned into service three local water splaying systems for grabs and a combined sprinkling tank truck. Expanding the fleet of environmental protection machinery and the number of other equipment enabled MRC to maintain a consistently high level of safety of the enterprise.



About MRC

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) is a cargo terminal in Leningrad Region, Russia based in the Port of Ust-Luga. MRC specializes in unloading, storage and loading of dry bulk and general cargoes. The port handles primarily steam coal exported from Russia. In 2019, MRC handled 5.2 million tonnes of cargo.