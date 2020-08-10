2020 August 10 14:27

Vostochnaya Verf launches Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980) for Pacific Fleet

Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Veft Shipyard on August 10, 2020 held a launching ceremony for the sixth Grachonok-class (Project 21980) anti-saboteur boat ordered for the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet, the shipbuilding company said.



The boat now at the shipyard’s outfitting dock. The completion of outfitting, launching, equipment and sea trials and acceptance/delivery is scheduled for the end of November 2020.



Vostochnaya Verf is the second shipbuilding firm (apart from Tatastan based Zelenodolsk Shipyard) that builds the Project 21980 boats in Russia, and is the only shipyard that delivers such ships in the far East.



The Grachonok class boat was designed for the Russian Navy’s fleet upgrade programme. The vessel is intended for combating sabotage and terrorist threats. It is fitted with a state-of-the-art equipment for a wide range of tasks. The boat displacement: about 140 tonnes; LOA: 30 meters; Beam: 7.3 meters; Draft: 1.8 meters; Max speed: 23 knots; Operational range: 200 miles; Endurance: 5 days; Complement – 6; Armament: one 14.5-mm machinegun mount, one DP-64 anti-terror grenade launcher, one DP-65 anti-terror grenade launcher, four self-defense antiaircraft missiles Igla, Radioelectronics: MR-231 navigation radar, Calmar sonar, Anapa dipped sonar.

Currently, the shipyard executes six contracts for the FSB and the Navy. This year, the company plans to complete the construction of a berth and an anti-saboteur, and lay keel for a pair of new missile corvettes.



Over the past year, the Vladivostok based shipyard laid down five crab catchers under the presidential program "extra fishing quota in exchange for investments in newbuilds".

About Vostochnaya Shipyard

Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard based in Vladivostok builds serial boats for the Russian Navy, frigates for the Coast Guard of the FSB Border Service, and small and medium-tonnage fishing vessels.