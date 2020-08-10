2020 August 10 13:28

ONEGO Shipyard launches a self-propelled hopper barge "Morskaya"

Petrozavodsk, Karelia based ONEGO Shipyard hosted a launching ceremony for the Morskaya, a self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600, the vessel customer Rosmorport said.



Natalia Ugarova, the engineer of Onego Planning and Dispatching Department and a 25-year veteran in shipbuilding industry was Ship Sponsor during the ceremony.



The agreement for design and construction of hopper barge duo (the Morskaya / the Smelaya) with a hopper capacity of 600 м3 was signed October 2018 between FSUE Rosmorport and Onego Shipyard. The construction started October 15, 2018.



The shipbuilding company is using primarily domestically produced equipment and materials or supplied from EEC Customes Union. The propulsion system was assembled in Russia. The vessel's hull features modular concept and simplified hull lines, which reduces the cost of building. The barges main propulsion is of container type. The upper deck engine room arrangement will allow inspections and repairs of steerable propulsion units without drydocking.



The NV-600 series vessel was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Spetssudoproekt, with further modification of the project at "I-Sphere". The modified barge will be outfitted with a bow thruster, main engines and steerable rudderpropellers of greater power and a 32kW emergency diesel generator. To improve navigation, the console of ship control bridge and rudder-propellers remote control were changed. The vessel is outfitted with nozzle rudders, automatic pilot system,he height of the cargo hold hatch coaming above the upper surface was increased to 1 m.



Construction is carried out under supervision and in accordance with the requirements of the RS.

The hopper barges will execute dredging contracts at the Azov-Black Sea Basin (Port of Novorossiysk) and Makhachkala Branch of FSUE Rosmorport.



Key particulars

LOA: 56.1 m; Beam overall: 11.2 m; Amidships depth: 4.0 m; LWL draft: 2,92 m; Maximum hopper capacity: 600 m3; Full load displacement: about 1,540 tonnes; Operating speed: about 8.2 knots; Main engines rated power: 2х475 kW, of power generators: 2х100, 1х32, 1х30 kW; Crew: 3; Endurance (potable water, food stock): 5 days.



Onego Shipyard has built two similar vessels with hopper capacity of 600 cbm hold. The hopper barge "Trudovaya" was delivered November 2018 at the Port of Temryuk and the hopper barge "Silnaya" December 11, 2018 at the Port of Makhachkala. The 900cbm hopper barge Rabochaya homeported in Novorossiysk was delivered to the customer June 20, 2019 and has been operating at Port Kavkaz since autumn 2019.



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (ONEGO Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.