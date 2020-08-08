2020 August 8 12:03

SCHOTTEL propulsion for first-class expedition cruise vessels

Following the delivery of the expedition cruise vessel "Hondius" in 2019, Oceanwide Expeditions ordered a second vessel from Croatian shipyard Brodosplit. Brodosplit is one of the most important ship builders in the Balkans with a broad portfolio of different kinds of vessels.



SCHOTTEL has been selected again to supply highly reliable main and auxiliary propulsion units. "Hondius" and its sister vessel "Janssonius" are said to be the first vessels in the world to be built according to the “LR PC6” class, which meets the latest Lloyd’s Register requirements for "Polar Class 6" vessels.



SCHOTTEL propulsion package

The main propulsion system of the "Janssonius" will include a SCHOTTEL Controllable Pitch Propeller type SCP 109 4-XG (4,260 kW) with a propeller diameter of 3.6 metres. The SCP will be ice-strengthened according to Polar Class 6. One SCHOTTEL Transverse Thruster type STT 1 CP (440 kW) at the bow and one Transverse Thruster type STT 2 CP (500 kW) at the stern will provide maximum manoeuvrability.



The propulsion system will be powered by two diesel engines delivering 4,260 kW, enabling a service speed of up to 15 knots. A twin-in single-out gearbox will enable the main propulsion units to achieve propeller speeds of 160 rpm.



Less noise, more comfort

For cruise vessels, comfort on board is crucial, which means propulsion systems with low noise and vibration levels. Thanks to the chosen SCHOTTEL solutions, this will be achieved. In addition, the robustness of the systems ensures a long service life as well as high reliability and maximum propulsion efficiency.



In challenging areas in particular, special demands are placed on the propulsion systems. This is where SCHOTTEL’s years of experience in the field of ice management come in. Today, SCHOTTEL offers a series of ice-strengthened propulsion systems.



First-class expeditions

Like the "Hondius", "Janssonius" will come equipped with a number of advanced systems and features specifically designed for safe, swift, and flexible polar voyages throughout the Arctic, Antarctica, and the sub-Antarctic. Accordingly, it will have a protected indoor Zodiac loading area that can also be used for sea-based activities such as kayaking. Two separate gangways will further facilitate ship-to-shore operations.



"Janssonius", named after an historic Dutch cartographer, will measure 107.6 metres in length and have a beam of 17.6 metres. The newbuild will be able to accommodate 196 passengers in 85 cabins, taken care of by 70 crew members.



The delivery of the new vessel is scheduled for the end of 2021.