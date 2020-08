2020 August 7 09:59

Ecochlor receives IMO BWMS Code Type Approval

Ecochlor system with IMO BWM Code AnnouncementEcochlor is pleased to receive Type Approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) for the IMO BWMS Code (MEPC.300(72) / revised 2016 G8) standards, the company said in its release. The new certification applies to the entire range of Ecochlor ballast water management systems (BWMS), with flow rates of between 500 m3/hr. and 16,200 m3/hr., meaning that vessel owners may continue to install Ecochlor’s BWMS after the IMO BWMS Code October 28, 2020 deadline. The Company completed the additional testing required for active substance technologies for full approval in marine, brackish and fresh waters earlier in the year. The tests confirmed that no changes in equipment or in the operation of the Ecochlor BWMS were required.

Ecochlor is a market leader in the BWM industry and uses a two-step treatment process to treat ballast water; filtration and chlorine dioxide. Treatment is during uptake only, with no discharge neutralization step required. The Company has the capability to supply, service and support its systems worldwide and has a reputation for delivering an easy-to-use system for ship crews. The system requires minimal crew involvement during operation and does not have any TRO components, which can cause interruption to both ballasting and de-ballasting operations. Treatment dosage and efficacy are not affected by salinity, temperature or “dirty” water ─ all factors that result in uncertainty as to the efficacy of other technologies. The system energy requirement is very low, possibly the lowest of any BWMS on the market.

After 28 October 2020, all vessels installing a BWMS must comply with the international BWMS Code. Approval pursuant to the previous G8 guidelines (MEPC.174(58)) will no longer be acceptable. Ecochlor stands alongside a limited number of BWMS manufacturers in providing G8 compliance to shipowners.