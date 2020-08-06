-
2020 August 6 11:40
CMA CGM to launch its ever-faster service connecting Spain with Algeria
CMA CGM has announced the launching of SPAINAF EXPRESS weekly service, a new service deployed under our EURONAF product as a 4th loop, the company said in its release.
SPAINAF EXPRESS service features are the following:
Weekly dedicated service
Best-in-class transit times from Spain to Alger in Central Algeria
Additional and unique coverage in Western Algeria with Arzew weekly and Mostaganem fortnightly calls
Operated with m/v "JANINA" (capacity: 677 TEU)
Rotation: Barcelona - Valencia - Alger - Arzew - Mostaganem (1/2) - Barcelona
Launch: August 21st, 2020 ex Barcelona
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM